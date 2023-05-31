The Human Rights Campaign Receives $5 Million Grant to Continue Fight Against HIV and Stigmas

Arrman Kyaw
May 31, 2023

LGBTQ+ civil rights organization The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) will expand its work to combat HIV and its surrounding societal effects using a $5 million grant from biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc.Kelley RobinsonKelley Robinson

The grant – awarded over three years – will go towards efforts to eradicate stigmas about HIV in Black and Latino communities and end the HIV epidemic by 2030. HRC Foundation’s HIV and Health Equity Program will aim to create a benchmarking tool for institutions providing HIV services, helping discern best practices and assess quality and inclusivity of care for BIPOC LGBTQ+ communities.

“Since the beginning of the HIV epidemic, racism and anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination have created dangerous hurdles for those seeking prevention or treatment,” said HRC President Kelley Robinson. “With the generous support of Gilead Sciences, we’ll be able to continue providing critical resources to help overcome these hurdles, especially focusing on Black and Latiné communities in the U.S. South. We’ll also be able to expand our efforts, as we seek to remove institutional barriers often unknowingly created by HIV service providers. We must decrease the disparities that place an unnecessary burden on Black and Latiné LGBTQ+ people and people living with HIV.”

