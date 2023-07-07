Dr. Charles “Chipper” Griffith III Appointed Dean of UK's College of Medicine

Dr. Charles “Chipper” Griffith III will become dean of the University of Kentucky (UK) College of Medicine, effective Jul. 15.

Griffith is currently acting dean of the college, a role he has been in since July 2021. He previously has served in a number of roles at UK, including vice dean for education, senior associate dean for medical education, associate dean for student affairs, physician, and professor.

“Dr. Griffith understands Kentucky needs the UK College of Medicine,” said UK Provost Dr. Robert S. DiPaola. “And he undoubtedly will serve the college and the Commonwealth every day with this in mind, as he has for the past 35 years.”

Griffith holds a medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and a M.S. in public health from UK.