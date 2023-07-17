Temple University to Host Philadelphia’s First Fat-Focused Convention in October

Arrman Kyaw
Jul 17, 2023

Temple University will host Philadelphia’s first fat-focused convention, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.Temple University

Philly FatCon – organized by Donnelle Jageman, Adrienne Ray, and Kenyetta Harris – aims to be a judgment-free event about building community for fat people by fat people; with the goal of helping individuals  navigate a “fatphobic world;” and give clothing to people who need it, Ray said.

The convention – it will feature panels, speeches, fitness classes, and vendors – will take place over two days, Oct. 28 and 29. Early bird tickets will be available Aug. 1.

The event intends to recognize people “often overlooked because of their size.” And buzzwords such as “body positivity” and “body neutrality” can be harmful, said Ray, who runs online plus-size shop Curve Conscious.

“That phrase [body positivity] has become bogged down with relating to body image,” Ray said. “What people in larger bodies need is to step away from constantly talking about body image, because that can be very triggering for folks who have disabilities, chronic illness, have been dieting on and off all their lives, and developed eating disorders because of it.”

Jageman is founder of the city’s largest plus-size clothing swap The Plus Swap, and Harris owns plus-size lingerie brand Curvy and Seductive.

“People just want to be able to be themselves — that’s the dire need for something like Philly FatCon,” Ray said. “Some people are not in love with their body every day, but this is the body that they exist in.”

