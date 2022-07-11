CSU Northridge (CSUN)’s Global Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) Equity Innovation Hub has announced $1.8 million in CSU HSI Community Grants as its first initiative to inspire students to pursue pathways to STEM careers. The grants – which will range from $50,000 to $150,000 – will support work at the 21 CSU campuses federally designated as HSIs.

“By reframing serving through an equity and racial justice lens, the Equity Innovation Hub seeks to exponentially accelerate educational equity across the CSU system and nation,” said Dr. Erika D. Beck, CSUN's president. “The HSI Community Grants will provide the financial and technological fuel to spark innovation and build the nationwide repository of strategies that positively impact our students and enable their success. Our students’ success impacts not only their lives, but their families and entire communities, creating a brighter and more equitable future for us all.”

Applications for the first round of grants are open and due by Sept. 26. In addition to professional and financial support, grants can include requests for Apple technology.

Grant awards will be announced Oct. 7.