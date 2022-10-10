Miami University College of Engineering and Computing Receives $2 Million from Alum

Arrman Kyaw
Oct 10, 2022

Miami University (MU) has received a $2 million donation from an alum, directed towards the school’s College of Engineering and Computing, Dayton Daily News reported.Miami University

The money – from Dinesh and ILA Paliwal – will create the Dinesh and ILA Paliwal Endowed Dean of the College of Engineering and Computing (CEC), CEC’s first fully endowed position, according to MU.  

The money will also establish the Dinesh and ILA Paliwal Engineering and Computing Scholarship fund for underrepresented students.

“The College of Engineering at Miami University continues to evolve, and I am pleased to help strengthen the school to ensure it stays a relevant and leading force for engineering education in the U.S. through growth in robotics, block chain, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and other software applications,” Paliwal.

Paliwal – who earned an undergraduate degree from MU in 1982 and an MBA in 1985 – is a partner at global investment firm KKR, serves on the board of directors for Nestlé and aerospace weapons and defense company Raytheon, and is chairman of automotive electronics corporation Marelli.

 

Related Stories
Dr. Rochelle Sapp
STEM
NSF INCLUDES Aspire Alliance Announces Fourth Cohort of Fellows in IAspire Leadership Academy
Cuny
STEM
CUNY to Host Annual Public Interest Technology University Network Conference
Spelman College
STEM
Spelman College to Receive Almost $5.7 Million from Simons Foundation for STEM Faculty Support
Csu Northridge
STEM
$1.8 Million to Aid STEM Pursuits at CSU campuses
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assoc. Vice Provost- Health & Wellness
Indiana University
Director of the Center of Life Sciences Education
The Ohio State University
Director of AdmissionsDirector of Admissions
Gould Academy
Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs
SUNY Empire State College
Associate Vice President and Dean of Students
Salve Regina University
Counseling Center Psychologist or Social Worker
University of Michigan
Premium Employers
Podcasts
Latest Episode
Preparing Diverse Teachers for a Diverse Classroom with Dr. Katherine Norris
More episodes »
Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsRadioPublicSpotifyStitcher
Community College News
News and information from our community colleges.
Read More