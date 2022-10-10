Miami University College of Engineering and Computing Receives $2 Million from Alum

Miami University (MU) has received a $2 million donation from an alum, directed towards the school’s College of Engineering and Computing, Dayton Daily News reported.

The money – from Dinesh and ILA Paliwal – will create the Dinesh and ILA Paliwal Endowed Dean of the College of Engineering and Computing (CEC), CEC’s first fully endowed position, according to MU.

The money will also establish the Dinesh and ILA Paliwal Engineering and Computing Scholarship fund for underrepresented students.

“The College of Engineering at Miami University continues to evolve, and I am pleased to help strengthen the school to ensure it stays a relevant and leading force for engineering education in the U.S. through growth in robotics, block chain, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and other software applications,” Paliwal.

Paliwal – who earned an undergraduate degree from MU in 1982 and an MBA in 1985 – is a partner at global investment firm KKR, serves on the board of directors for Nestlé and aerospace weapons and defense company Raytheon, and is chairman of automotive electronics corporation Marelli.