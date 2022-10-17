UNCF Partners with Toyota for HBCU STEM and Business Program

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) is partnering with automotive company Toyota for a program that aims to support students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in certain fields.

The UNCF Toyota Scholars program will encourage and support HBCU students majoring in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and business. It will also prepare them for career opportunities at Toyota.

The program – backed by a $2 million grant – will offer scholarships, career-readiness training, and internship opportunities. It is expected to give 56 scholarships – $1,000 to $7,500 – annually.

Applications open in two phases each year. The process to submit applications under phase one has begun, with a Dec. 7 deadline. The same process for phase two opens Oct. 26, 2022 and closes Jan. 24, 2023.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled full-time at an accredited four-year public or private HBCU; have a declared major or interest in STEM or business; have a minimum 2.75 GPA; and be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.