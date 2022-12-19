Furman University and 14 Others Collectively Awarded $8.625 Million to Improve Inclusion for STEM Students

Arrman Kyaw
Dec 19, 2022

Furman University and 14 other institutions have collectively been awarded $8.625 million to improve inclusion for students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).Furman University

The 15 schools make up one cohort – of seven – that is part of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s (HHMI) $60 million Inclusive Excellence 3 (IE3) initiative, which asks schools to substantially and sustainably capacity-build towards student belonging, especially for those historically excluded from the sciences.

Furman will receive $931,600 of the $8.625. The cohort includes schools such as California State University-Stanislaus; Fordham University; Franklin & Marshall College; Illinois State University; Middlebury College; and SUNY Empire State College.

Furman’s cohort – LCC1 – will facilitate faculty training in values of equity, social justice, and inclusive pedagogy; elevate student voices; improve the student experience; and engage faculty, staff, and students in making sustainable changes to introductory course curriculum.

“This project will transform the student experience in STEM at Furman,” said Dr. Alison Roark, associate professor of biology and program director. “Our primary goals are to increase retention of students with historically disadvantaged identities, to cultivate a sense of belonging, and to facilitate student success in STEM.”

