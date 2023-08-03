NASA Selects 15 MSIs for MUREP Partnership Learning Annual Notification Awards

Arrman Kyaw
Aug 3, 2023

NASA's Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP) has selected 15 minority-serving institutions (MSIs) to receive the MUREP Partnership Learning Annual Notification (MPLAN) award.Murep2017

The 15 awarded schools included Bethune-Cookman University; Prairie View A&M University; The University of Texas at El Paso; and University of California, Irvine, among others.

The schools will be given funds for research, professional development, and student experiences. They will also be offered the chance to meet NASA and MUREP representatives and learn more about NASA's research priorities, preparing them better to pursue future funding opportunities from the agency.

Some funding opportunities include NASA's annual Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer (SBIR/STTR) solicitation and the University Leadership Initiative.

 

 

 

